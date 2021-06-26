Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $190.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.