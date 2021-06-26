Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,658,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

KBWB stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

