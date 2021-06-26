Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tenaris worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

