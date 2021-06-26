Bessemer Group Inc. Has $62.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $62,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.95 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

