Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $349.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $237.35 and a 52-week high of $351.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

