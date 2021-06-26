Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $10,775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $27,527,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

