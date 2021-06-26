Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

