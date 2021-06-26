Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

