Berenberg Bank Increases DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

