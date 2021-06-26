Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

