Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $169,266.04 and approximately $65,596.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

