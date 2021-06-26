Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.19 million and $56.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,228,003,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.