Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.64 ($116.05).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

