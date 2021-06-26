Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

