Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 764.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 753.08 ($9.84).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 702.20 ($9.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,216.22.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

