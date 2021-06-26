Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CD Projekt stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

