Barclays PLC Sells 5,410 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $140.99 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.