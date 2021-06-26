Barclays PLC Purchases 56,228 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Masco by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

