Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 531,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,365. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

