Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BKSC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.94%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $47,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,920.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702. 29.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

