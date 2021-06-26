Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 537,947 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138,859 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 537,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $101,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 613,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.