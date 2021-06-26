Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,712 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,057,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $112,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.