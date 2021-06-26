Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,289,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $106,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

