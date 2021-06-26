Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.29 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Brown & Brown worth $110,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

BRO stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

