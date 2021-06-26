Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Vodafone Group worth $98,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.29 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

