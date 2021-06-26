Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 151,391 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 768.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.