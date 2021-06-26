Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of Ultra Clean worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $9,073,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.