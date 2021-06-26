Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 422.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after buying an additional 118,432 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,960,000 after buying an additional 255,636 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.72. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

