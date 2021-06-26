Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.81 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.96% of HomeStreet worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.