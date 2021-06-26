Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 624,743 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.83% of Genesis Energy worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GEL stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

