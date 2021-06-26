Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

