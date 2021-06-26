Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,518 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.78 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

