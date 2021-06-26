Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,648 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.