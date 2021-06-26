Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 124.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

