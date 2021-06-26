Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $706.79 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $706,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.