BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BAESY shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BAESY stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,007,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

