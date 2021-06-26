Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 6.8% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 13,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,199,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.