B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GTBP. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.28. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). As a group, analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

