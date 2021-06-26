B. Riley Comments on iStar Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iStar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iStar’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

