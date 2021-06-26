Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

