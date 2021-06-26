Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

