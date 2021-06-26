Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

