Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

