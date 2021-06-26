Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.