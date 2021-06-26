Azimuth Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 150,973 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,719.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT opened at $94.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.