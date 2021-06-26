Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

