Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.