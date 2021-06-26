Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AON by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

