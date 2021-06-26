Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

