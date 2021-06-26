Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,132 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5,831.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

